How are Charlotte neighborhoods faring in COVID? ZIP code map shows latest data.

Some of Charlotte’s coronavirus conditions continue to worsen, even as vaccinations rise across Mecklenburg County.

The mixed progress is likely to linger until the region edges closer to achieving herd immunity, health experts say.

The county’s positivity rate rose to 7.7% over the past week, an increase over the last 14 days, according to the latest county health data. Average daily hospitalizations crept up to 142, a 30% increase over the last 14 days.

Health officials say Mecklenburg’s coronavirus case rate, per 100,000 people observed over the last 14 days, appears stable. But the 7-day moving average of new infections — almost 270 — exceeds the volume recorded this time last month (165), based on data for the county from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Between April 1 and April 14, Mecklenburg logged roughly 302 new cases for every 100,000 residents — a slightly higher rate compared to recent weeks, the county’s data show.

Case rate data by ZIP code for that April time span shows only the most recent, or active, infections detected by coronavirus testing, and takes into account population to show where cases are most concentrated. Mecklenburg County Public Health typically releases ZIP code-level data weekly and the rate is based on a 14-day average.

ZIP code 28203, which includes South End and parts of Dilworth, has the highest coronavirus case concentration in Mecklenburg,based on the latest data. And the area has had some of the consistently highest numbers since the start of the pandemic.

Some of the neighborhoods with the greatest improvements, compared to the last two weeks of March, still have the highest case rates in Charlotte, such as ZIP code 28204 in Cherry and Elizabeth, as well as ZIP code 28202 in uptown.

ZIP codes in and near Steele Creek, and in west Charlotte, recorded the largest case rate increases, with Matthews and Pineville areas trailing closely behind.

The lowest case rates in Mecklenburg are in ZIP codes 28207, along Queens and Providence roads, and 28210, near SouthPark and along Park Road.

Officials warn case tallies represent only a small fraction of all infections, including those spread unknowingly among friends and family. On average, just 2,600 COVID-19 tests are administered daily in Mecklenburg, compared more than 5,500 prior to Christmas.

County officials say 931 residents have died of coronavirus-related complications as of Saturday, the latest data available.

COVID cases rates by ZIP code

Below 200 cases per 100,000 residents:

28207: 146.2

28210: 181.9

Between 200-300 cases:

28036: 224.0

28277: 236.6

28226: 241.9

28270: 247.9

28211: 250.3

28212: 258.9

28217: 263.0

28215: 272.8

Between 300-400 cases:

28269: 306.5

28078: 306.8

28205: 314.3

28105: 315.1

28031: 320.8

28227: 345.2

28209: 357.8

28214: 360.5

28206: 369.9

28278: 375.7

28216: 376.9

28134: 398.2

Above 400 cases:

28208: 424.7

28262: 426.9

28213: 427.9

28273: 438.2

28204: 454.3

28202: 454.8

28203: 505.9

Devna Bose and Gavin Off contributed to this report.