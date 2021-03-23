NC eases big COVID rules. What it means for Charlotte bars, stores, restaurants, museums

A year after Charlotte businesses began closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that many businesses — including retail stores, museums and salons — will be able to reopen at full capacity.

Those groups had been at half-capacity.

And other businesses like restaurants, breweries and gyms will be able to open at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors, Cooper said. The new order will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and is scheduled to run through April 30. Bars can operate at 50% capacity, up from 30% capacity.

Businesses will still need to make sure visitors are wearing masks and stay six feet apart — which could still limit capacity beyond the allowances of the new order, Cooper said. And the state’s mask mandate will remain in place, he said.

The changes were welcome news to many groups around Charlotte, including the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

“I know we’re ready” to welcome more people at the museum, Gantt President and CEO David Taylor said. He and staff members were listening to Cooper detail the changes.

Taylor said the Gantt already has a number of safety measures in place, and will continue to operate safely as more people come to the uptown museum.

Museums like the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture in uptown Charlotte can now reopen at 100% capacity. Tyrus Ortega Gaines Photography CharlotteFive

COVID changes won’t help all groups

As North Carolina reopens for business, not all Charlotte businesses have been able to open their doors. Independent music venues like The Evening Muse, Neighborhood Theatre and The Fillmore remain closed.

Even at 50% capacity for live venues, Gregg McCraw with the Neighborhood Theatre said the facility won’t reopen yet.

“Changing the percentage capacity or the maximum number (of people allowed) won’t do anything for us until the minimum distance rule is lowered,” he said referring to six foot social distancing. “Changes from 30% to 50% or 250 to 500 won’t change our reality.”

Social distancing at three feet, such as the CDC has recommended for schools, would make the difference. So for now, McGraw has planned a live outdoor drive-in music series at Rural Hill on Neck Road in Huntersville starting April 9.

Meanwhile, last Friday, after the Muse announced it will reopen in May with its first live show in more than a year, the shows sold out in hours.

‘Positive progress’

At least 32% of North Carolinians are partially vaccinated against COVID-19, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Tuesday.

The increase in vaccinations means the state is ready to ease some restrictions, she said. But state residents still need to follow social distancing guidelines and wearing masks, Cohen added.

“We’re making positive progress, but our work is not done just yet,” she said.

Cooper emphasized the need for masks, adding: “This pandemic is not over yet.”

“We want to strengthen our economy while keeping people safe,” Cooper said. “And it’s on all of us to make that happen. The last thing we want is to backslide.”

The latest stay-at-home order was set to expire Friday. This is the sixth time North Carolina’s Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions have been extended in some form since Oct. 2.

Prior changes

Last month, as COVID-19 metrics continued to stabilize and over 1 million people had at least one vaccine inoculation, Cooper loosened statewide restrictions starting Feb. 26.

That included letting the statewide curfew expire, extending alcohol sales at restaurants and bars to 11 p.m. and allowing bars, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues to open indoors for the first time since last March at 30% capacity or 250 people, whichever is less.

It also allowed indoor theaters, arenas and music halls to increase capacity to 30%, or 250 people. Outdoor amphitheaters and concert venues like PNC Music Pavilion could reopen at 30% capacity, too.

COVID numbers

Mecklenburg County data on Monday showed the best outlook in months. The countywide average March 4-17 of new cases per 100,000 residents was 210.6 compared to 247.3 the week before.

As of Monday, North Carolina has had 898,102 COVID-19 cases statewide and 11,836 deaths since the pandemic began last March.

Mecklenburg County reached a milestone in vaccinations last week: more than 100,000 county residents have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But an increase in vaccinations in the area doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. It’s still possible the area could see a surge in COVID-19 cases, Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest told reporters Tuesday.

So it’s important for everyone, including people who have been vaccinated, to continue following state guidelines like social distancing and mask requirements, Priest said.

Cooper has said the state will be ready to open up vaccine appointments to all residents by May 1.

And Cohen said Tuesday the state expects to see an increase in vaccine supply before that date, with a new shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected in N.C. by next week.

Editor Adam Bell contributed