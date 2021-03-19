The Evening Muse to resume live music shows, with changes, after long COVID shutdown

The Evening Muse in Charlotte is planning to reopen in May after being closed for over a year because of the coronavirus. CharlotteFive file photo

After temporarily closing more than a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, popular Charlotte music venue The Evening Muse, is making plans to reopen in May.

With the increase in vaccine availability and COVID-19 cases numbers trending downward, owner Joe Kuhlmann told the Observer on Friday he is hopeful the Muse will be able to reopen May 1.

“Due to the restrictions still in place, we are going to change it up a bit and offer a more intimate gathering with a limited number of socially distant tables and chairs,” the North Davidson Street music venue said on social media Friday.

The first show will be announced at 1 p.m. Friday.

The venue’s last show was hip-hop violinist Rhett Price on March 13 as COVID-19 cases began to rise and businesses across the city and state started to shutdown voluntarily or by order of Gov. Roy Cooper.

It’s not feasible to reopen the venue now, under the statewide 30% capacity restriction and 11 p.m. curfew, Kuhlmann said. The venue can hold 120 people.

Kuhlmann said the Muse has been helped through programs like the federal Paycheck Protection Program loan and city rent relief.

The Muse will sell full tables with four seats each so people will be with others they know. All COVID-19 safety protocols, like mask mandates, temperatures checks and sanitation requirements will be followed.

There will be two shows each night at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

“So much of our business is about togetherness and having people gather,” Kuhlmann said. “Live music drastically took a hit.”