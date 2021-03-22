Map of COVID case rates: Big improvement in one Charlotte ZIP code, three got worse

Three Charlotte-area ZIP codes had COVID case rate increases in the county’s most recent data release. Mecklenburg County Public Health

Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to fall.

The latest data released by the county show that all ZIP codes in and around Charlotte have fewer than 400 new cases per 100,000 residents — the best outlook in months. In three ZIP codes, there were slight increases compared to the week prior.

The case rate data by ZIP code shows only the most recent, or active, infections detected by coronavirus testing, and takes into account population to show where cases are most concentrated. Mecklenburg Public Health typically releases ZIP code-level data weekly and the rate is based on a 14-day average.

The countywide average is 210.6 new cases per 100,000 residents, based on positive coronavirus test results from March 4 to March 17. Last week, health officials reported the average was 247.3.

ZIP code 28206 — which includes Tryon Hills, Druid Hills, and some streets between uptown and NoDa — saw the biggest rate drop in the county last week. From mid-February to early March, those neighborhoods had the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases.

Residents of ZIP code 28278 saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, taking them from one of the lowest rates in the county to one of the highest. Other ZIP codes with increases were 28202 and 28213.

Despite seeing a decline in its case rate, the 28204 ZIP code — which includes Cherry and Elizabeth — once again had the county’s highest concentration of infections last week. The last time those Uptown-adjacent neighborhoods had Mecklenburg’s highest case rate was mid-to late February.

As of March 17, the next highest were: 28202 (uptown), 28203 (South End and parts of Dilworth), 28213 (neighborhoods along Old Concord Road and those off University City Boulevard, south of UNC Charlotte) and 28278 (Steele Creek and along the South Carolina border near Lake Wylie).

Some of the county’s consistently highest case rates have been in South End and parts of Dilworth.

COVID-19 case rates by ZIP code

This data comes from Mecklenburg County Public Health and includes positive COVID-19 test results, based on a person’s home ZIP code, between March 4 and March 17.

Below 200 cases per 100,000 residents

28212: 154.0

28270: 155.3

28211: 159.3

28105: 160.9

28217: 162.7

28036: 166.6

28207: 167.0

28210: 175.8

28209: 183.4

28226: 184.6

28031: 199.1

28208: 199.1

28269: 199.5

Between 200-250 cases per 100,000

28205: 209.5

28214: 210.3

28262: 215.7

28227: 216.5

28134: 217.2

28273: 223.1

28078: 230.5

28277: 246.5

Between 250-300 cases per 100,000

28216: 253.9

28215: 269.5

28206: 279.5

Above 300 cases per 100,000

28278: 303.8

28213: 321.6

28203: 344.0

28202: 363.8

28204: 389.4

Gavin Off contributed to this report.