COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 962,000

At least 962,623 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,560 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,334 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 1,779 on Sunday.

Thirty-seven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported since Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

Health officials reported 1,067 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 1,090 reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the latest day for which data is available, 6.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 3.1 million people in North Carolina, or about 38% of the state’s adult population, had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday.

Wake to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Wake County plans to start using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine again this week following a recommendation from state and federal agencies.

There are 7,902 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine currently at the county health department, The News & Observer reported, and a clinic is scheduled for Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holly Springs.

“As with everything we have done in the past, we want to offer the choice of J&J for those who are seeking that unique one-shot vaccine. Safety during and after vaccination are very important to us,” Ryan Jury, Wake County Public Health’s vaccine branch director, said in a statement.

Federal authorities recommended providers pause using the vaccine on April 13 after some people developed a rare type of blood clot. That pause was lifted on Friday.

Charlotte food hall to offer vaccines

A Charlotte food hall is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

Optimist Hall on North Brevard Street is scheduled to host the event from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, The Charlotte Observer reported. The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots.

While walk-ins are accepted, Optimist Hall encourages people to make appointments at 704-237-8793.

The food hall is teaming up with RAO Community Health for the event as health experts have worried hesitancy about getting the shots could impact the region’s vaccination rate. As of Friday, 22.7% of people who live in Mecklenburg County were fully vaccinated, behind the state’s rate of roughly 30%.