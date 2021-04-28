NC Gov. Cooper issues new COVID safety rules for May. Answers to common questions.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that current COVID restrictions will ease a bit for the month of May.

Cooper also reiterated that nearly all COVID-19 restrictions affecting businesses and social gatherings could be lifted by June 1.

But in the meantime, here are answers to common questions about the new rules.

What’s the big change for May?

The most significant change will be for mass gatherings, such as parties, weddings and funerals.

The new capacity for indoor gatherings increases from 50 to 100 people, and from 100 to 200 people for outdoor gatherings.

The new executive order also relaxes parts of North Carolina’s mask mandate that has been in effect since last year. While masks are still required indoors, they no longer will be required outside, though they are still “strongly recommended” for crowded areas where social distancing isn’t possible. More on the masks below.

Do capacity limits change for any other areas?

Capacity limits for restaurants, bars, museums, movie theaters and other businesses remain the same until June 1, when state officials plan to completely lift capacity limits.

But for now, larger venues, auditoriums, amphitheaters, arenas and other venues for live performances may be eligible for higher capacity limits if the venue receives approval from NCDHHS, based on its health and safety plan.

Remind me, what are the current capacity limits?

▪ Restaurants, along with breweries and wineries, are open at 75% indoor capacity and 100% outdoor capacity.

▪ Bars, where people tend to mingle more and not observe social distancing rules, are open at 50% indoor capacity under the new rules.

▪ Retail stores are open at 100% capacity.

▪ Museums, aquariums, and salons, such as barbershops and nail salons, are open at 100% capacity.

▪ Movie theaters are open at 50% indoor capacity and 75% outdoor capacity.

▪ Conference spaces, meeting rooms and reception halls are open at 50% indoor capacity.

▪ Lounges (including tobacco) and night clubs are open at 50% indoor capacity — but guests must remain seated unless entering or exiting, using amenities, visiting the restroom, or obtaining food or drinks.

▪ Gyms (including fitness centers, yoga studios, etc.), swimming pools and amusement parks are open at 75% indoors now, and 100% capacity outdoors. This also includes businesses such as bowling alleys, skating rinks and rock climbing centers.

Workers do not apply toward capacity limits.

What are the rules for a wedding reception in NC?

Indoor weddings will have a capacity limit of 100 people, or 200 people if outside.

According to current North Carolina rules, a wedding reception, hosted in a reception hall, conference room or other meeting space, has a 50% maximum occupancy limit, with no overarching occupancy cap.

Wedding ceremonies and other worship, religious and spiritual gatherings are not subject to a limit on attendees, but guests are strongly encouraged to adhere to the 3Ws (Wear a face covering, Wait at least 6 feet apart, and Wash your hands often) while in attendance.

Guests must also remain seated, except to enter and leave, to use amenities, to visit the restroom, and to obtain food or drink.

Do we still have to wear masks?

North Carolina’s mask mandate is still in effect, with a few changes.

The state is adopting aspects of the new CDC guidance that was issued Monday, which says fully vaccinated people may be outdoors without wearing a mask unless they’re in large crowds. The CDC also says fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks when they’re exercising outdoors.

The CDC stops short, though, of saying they can be dropped altogether for outdoor activities, saying those who aren’t vaccinated should still wear face coverings in outdoor gatherings and at outdoor restaurants.

DHHS also still strongly recommends masks outdoors in crowded areas and in higher risk settings where social distancing is difficult.

Masks are still required for almost everyone when indoors in a public space.

In North Carolina, there’s also a tweak to the outdoor mask rules involves athletes. Athletes participating in youth and high school sports outside do not need to wear masks, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, on Wednesday.

Why do we still have to wear masks?

State health officials say the mask mandate is important since more than half of the people in the state are still not vaccinated, and because COVID-19 and its more contagious variants are still being monitored.

For that same reason, people should continue to maintain social distancing in public places and wash hands often.

What would it take to lift the mask mandate?

Cooper and Cohen said vaccinations are the key to lifting the mask mandate and getting back to normal.

Currently, just under half of all North Carolinians have had at least one vaccination. Cooper said when the state gets to two-thirds vaccinated, he hopes to lift the indoor mask mandate.

Cohen noted that the state now has enough vaccine for everyone, and that vaccines are free and widely available across the state.

Could any of this change?

All of this is subject to change, based on the state’s trends of new cases and hospitalizations.

However, both Cooper and Cohen said the state now seems to be on a trajectory that would make it possible to lift more restrictions.

How do I get the vaccine?

▪ To learn more about the benefits of the vaccines, potential temporary reactions and answers to common questions, check out YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

▪ To find the places offering the vaccine, visit the COVID-19 Vaccination information page on the DHHS website. You can also go to a new tool from McClatchy, The News & Observer’s parent company, to find available appointments.

▪ You should also check with your county health department to learn about its process for signing up.

▪ Contact your primary care physician for information on how your provider — groups such as UNC Health, Duke Health, WakeMed Health, etc. — accepts appointments for vaccinations.

▪ The federal government has a mass vaccination site at Four Season Town Centre, just off Interstate 40 in Greensboro. Appointments can be made for indoor or drive-through treatment at GSOmassvax.org or by calling 888-675-4567. The space operates daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and will be open through May 27.