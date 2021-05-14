NC eases mask mandate, but some Charlotte businesses aren’t ready to relax policy

Charlotte residents have a lot to smile about — and for the first time in more than a year, those facial expressions won’t need to be obscured by a mask.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday lifted most mask mandates, effective immediately, signaling an accelerated path to pre-pandemic “normal. “ All gathering limits and social distancing requirements are lifting, too, Cooper said.

But at a jubilant press briefing Friday afternoon, Cooper also sounded a note of caution.

“The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated...” Cooper said. “Get vaccinated now. If you don’t listen to me, listen to your doctor and do what your doctor tells you.”

Masks are still required on public transit, as well as at child care centers, schools, prisons and public health settings, Cooper said.

The new order follows guidance issued Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fully vaccinated people can gather indoors and outdoors without coronavirus safeguards, like social distancing and mask wearing.

People who are not vaccinated should still wear a mask at indoor public settings, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Everyone should still plan to wear masks in crowded settings, she said.

The mask update comes as more than 40% of all North Carolina residents are at least partially vaccinated, and nearly 36% are fully vaccinated, N.C. DHHS reported Thursday. Cohen said she’s confident the state will reach its goal of getting two-thirds of all residents immunized.

In the Charlotte area, just over 36% of Mecklenburg County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus as of late Thursday according to N.C. DHHS data.

Still, not all Charlotte-area businesses aren’t ready to abandon the safety practice of face coverings just yet. In fact, one club wants proof of vaccination.

In order to shed the mask at Fire House or Recess nightclubs in Charlotte, customers will be required to show proof of vaccination, co-owner Clarence Boston told The Charlotte Observer on Friday.

“It will be checked like an ID,” he said.

The businesses also will continue to require employees to wear masks.

“COVID is still there,” Boston said. “It’s not over.”

Here’s what to expect at other Charlotte-area businesses:

‘Waiting for the smoke to clear’

“I’m going to keep it up until the smoke clears,” Edwin Llerena said Friday morning of his sign mandating masks be worn in his Edwin’s Hair Studio in downtown Statesville. “I just want to make sure everyone feels comfortable. Some people don’t feel safe if they see others without a mask on.”

Llerena said after Cooper’s original order took effect last year, he would tell maskless customers to put one on. A few balked, telling him they had a constitutional right not to wear one.

He no longer tells them to do so because so many people have been vaccinated, he said, including himself.

Keep mask on at Harris Teeter

As of Friday, Harris Teeter grocery stores will continue to require employees and customers to wear masks, company spokeswoman Danna Robinson told the Observer.

She said the Matthews-based company is reviewing its current safety protocols, the latest guidelines and asking for feedback from workers “to guide the next phase of our policy.”

‘How do you prove it?’

Destinee Jacobs, a receptionist at No Grease! Exclusive on East Trade Street in uptown Charlotte, said she’ll continue to not allow patrons who show up at the barbershop without a mask.

“How do you prove it?” she said of someone who tells her they received the vaccine.

Jacobs said she doesn’t’ expect the owners to relax the policy anytime soon with so many people still unvaccinated.

Mask rules at malls

Some local malls also will continue to require masks.

Simon, which is the mall property owner for SouthPark, Concord Mills and Charlotte Premium Outlets, said Friday it will require employees, retail employees and shoppers to wear masks.

Free face coverings also are available upon request.

‘Good news’

It’s welcome news to some Charlotte-area businesses.

“That’s good news. I hope he’s going to align with the CDC to make everyone’s life a little easier,” said Doug Bell, managing partner of RoCo Holdings restaurant group before Cooper’s press conference.

RoCo Holdings includes The Roasting Company on Montford Drive, Plaza Midwood and Rock Hill, Eddie’s Place and Providence Road Sundries.

“Employees will continue to wear masks but I’ll leave it up to customers to self police themselves,” Bell said.





Bell said the majority of his roughly 100 employees have been vaccinated. Anyone who has not been will be required to keep wearing a mask.

Continuing to require workers to mask, Bell said, helps customers feel better, for now until everyone gets adjusted to the new requirement.

“I think we’re all ready to get back to normal,” he said.

Mecklenburg COVID trends

Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 trends are stable, and in some instances, decreasing, Harris said Thursday.

▪ The county is adding about 130 new cases each day, according to an Observer analysis of state public health data. That’s a nearly 37% decrease over the last two weeks.

Mecklenburg has logged 112,120 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, N.C. DHHS reported Friday morning.

▪ The average positivity rate fell 5% in the past week, according to the latest county health data. The rate, which hovered around 8% at this point last month, now aligns with the threshold state leaders use for relaxing coronavirus restrictions.

▪ Average hospitalizations dropped to 150, a 15% decrease over the last two weeks.

▪ Mecklenburg officials say 957 residents have died from coronavirus-related complications as of Friday morning.