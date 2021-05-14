Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte will open at full capacity, masks not required

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced Friday that this year’s Coca-Cola 600 will operate without seating limitations, meaning the longest race in NASCAR can welcome a full capacity of fans.

In addition, masks will not be required outdoors, though the speedway requests fans who haven’t been vaccinated to still wear face coverings.

The Coca-Cola 600 is May 30, part of CMS’s traditional Memorial Day Weekend date on the NASCAR schedule, which also includes a truck series (May 28) and Xfinity race (May 29). Previously, the race was to be held at 30% capacity. CMS holds about 95,000 fans, including grandstands, suites and camping.

CMS is also hosting an NHRA four-wide nationals race at zMax Dragway this weekend, which can be held at full capacity.

These changes are in response to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Friday, relaxing capacity, social-distancing and mask mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled with today’s news that will allow fans to return to America’s Home for Racing without limitation,” CMS general manager Greg Walter said in a release.

“From the outset of the pandemic, whether operating a drive-through testing clinic or hosting the state’s first mass vaccination event, this has been the ultimate goal – to get back to filling the grandstands for the biggest, most entertaining events in motorsports.”

There were no fans for last year’s Coca-Cola 600 and very limited attendance for the fall race, due to the pandemic.

CMS said camping for the race weekend will be fully reopened, except for limitations in the infield, which is controlled under NASCAR protocols.

Fans will have the opportunity to receive a Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccination on-site. Vaccines will be administered by Atrium Health to anyone 18 years of age or older at no cost. No appointment is necessary.