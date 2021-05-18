Are you still wearing a mask? Let us know in this Charlotte Observer survey

Gov. Cooper lifted most statewide mask mandates Friday, allowing vaccinated North Carolinians to go without the face covering for the first time in months.

But people who have not yet gotten the COVID-19 shots should still wear masks in public, state health officials cautioned. And masks are still required on public transit, at child care centers and in schools, prisons and public health settings.

But there are few checks for unvaccinated people who choose to ditch the masks.

