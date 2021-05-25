Heading to the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend? Here’s how to get a COVID vaccine too

Fans at the Coca-Cola 600 — returning to the Charlotte Motor Speedway in full force this weekend — will have a chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine onsite.

The Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race, is operating at full capacity at the speedway in Concord. Masks will not be required outdoors, although the speedway requested that fans who haven’t been vaccinated should still mask up, the Observer reported this month.

The speedway can hold about 95,000 fans, including grandstands, suites and camping.

On Tuesday, Walmart announced it will partner with Stringer Performance and Spire Motorsports to host a three-day vaccination clinic leading up to the race.

Walmart pharmacists will be offering the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 12 and up Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Fans heading to the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend have a chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine too. Jared C. Tilton Getty Images

The vaccines will be offered will in the Fan Zone near sections O5-O7.

Attendees will receive information about how to get the second Pfizer dose. COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost to the recipient.

The vaccine event will also host NASCAR Xfinity Series star, Justin Haley, and six-time World Champion and Top Fuel Driver, Clay Millican, who will be signing autographs.

Millican and Haley will be onsite Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ahead of the race, and Millican will also be available at a meet and greet with fans on Saturday at 3 p.m.