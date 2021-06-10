COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 500 new cases reported

At least 1,006,809 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,230 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 544 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 299 reported the day before.

Eighteen additional deaths were also reported. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 554 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 2.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 50% are fully vaccinated as of Monday, the latest date for which data is available. The state health department rounds vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Charlotte woman accused of selling fake COVID cure

A south Charlotte woman who owned a holistic health business is accused of peddling a fake COVID-19 cure.

Diana Daffin, 68, faces an August court hearing. She was arrested in May after federal authorities said she shipped the supposed cure, a drug known as HAMPL, to an undercover agent, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Daffin runs Savvy Holisti Health in Charlotte.

Mecklenburg jail allows in-person Father’s Day visits

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the detention center will reopen for non-contact, face-to-face visitations from Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 20, for Father’s Day.

It will be the first time since the pandemic hit in March 2020 that people in jail will be allowed visitors.

“Safe, humane and professionally managed detention operations is one of the core functions of my office,’‘ Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said. “Being able to reconnect families and friends with residents during the Father’s Day weekend will strengthen social ties and comfort those that are detained in our detention center.”

Wake high schools celebrate with in-person graduation

Most high schools in Wake County will host in-person graduation ceremonies this week, marking the end of a tumultuous school year largely spent online.

Seniors at Broughton, Millbrook, South Garner and Wake Forest high schools walked before large crowds on Wednesday — the first since graduation in 2019, The News & Observer reported.

“It’s kind of crazy, especially with everything that was going around with COVID,” Jessica Klarman, a Wake Forest High senior, told The N&O. “I never really thought it would happen and here we are. It’s surreal.”

Wake schools are holding graduation on campus instead of at big venues such as the Raleigh Convention Center. Many had initially planned to hold small ceremonies with limited seating, social distancing and face masks. But some made last-minute changes after the governor lifted certain statewide requirements.