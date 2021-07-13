NC Gov. Cooper could ease mask mandate in schools soon in wake of CDC changes

Gov. Roy Cooper said on Tuesday that he expects to issue a new recommendation for masks in schools soon.

“I want our schools to go back in the fall as normal as possible,” he said in a stop at a vaccination site in a Cabarrus County high school Tuesday.

On Friday, updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommended mask mandate in schools for individuals who are not fully vaccinated. That means that people who are fully vaccinated would not need to wear masks in schools according to CDC guidelines.

All elementary school students — children under 12 — have not yet received COVID-19 vaccines.

North Carolina guidelines still require masks in schools, but that could change. Cooper said his staff is reviewing the new CDC guidelines and will be making recommendations for schools soon. But he said he doesn’t have a timeline for issuing that new guideline.

Some N.C. school districts are already tackling the mask issue, not waiting for the state to act. That included the Rowan-Salisbury school board voting this week to make face covering optional in schools.

Gov. Roy Cooper stopped in Concord Tuesday to talk COVID-19 vaccinations and school mask requirements. Yiwen Lu

CDC guidance

Cooper said it’s important for students to get as much in-person education as possible

Previously, the CDC guidance made no distinction over mask-wearing between vaccinated or unvaccinated people in school. The new language removed the recommended precautionary measures for vaccinated individuals.

Cooper cited the prior CDC language to justify universal face covering requirement at K-12 schools, while the mandate was lifted in most other settings as vaccination rate increased. The mandate was extended to the end of July as of last month.

The CDC also said that schools should work with local public health departments to adjust social distancing and mask-wearing policies, contingent on the possibility of COVID-19 transmission and vaccine coverage in the local community.

The Observer reported on Monday that 50% of Mecklenburg County residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot, reaching a milestone in vaccination goals. However, health experts said that reaching herd immunity is unlikely.

And in Cabarrus County, where Cooper stopped Tuesday afternoon, 42% of residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, according to state numbers.

Slow progress on vaccines

The state is still making progress in COVID-19 vaccinations, Cooper said in Concord Tuesday — but it’s slowed.

He urged all North Carolinians to get the shots as soon as possible, especially as cases of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 have increased.

“Vaccines are our way out of this,” Cooper said. “When you look at the fact that we have a delta variant, more than 99% of the people who are getting sick or dying now are not vaccinated.

“Almost every single death is preventable. If you haven’t been vaccinated please go and do it.”

Local school districts loosen restrictions

Rowan County borders Cabarrus, and the Rowan-Salisbury school board voted 5-2 for making face covering optional in schools on Monday. Under the plan, students and staff are not required to show vaccination cards, while they can choose whether to wear masks at schools.

The motion was made by board member Travis Allen, who cited vaccine availability and families freedom of choice for making the change.

During the meeting, attorney Ken Soo warned the board that the motion could violate North Carolina’s public health toolkit.

The toolkit, issued by NC Department of Health and Human Services, requires all schools to make face covering mandatory for staff and students in K-12 schools. Liability, however, is “very unlikely”, Soo said. He pointed out that legal consequence will only occur in cases when a school personnel falls sick as a result of the school’s negligence, which is hard to prove.

Cooper’s executive order, which requires public schools to follow the toolkit, will expire on July 30.

Other school districts and private schools in North Carolina have recently announced optional mask-wearing policy, News & Observer reported.

Among them, private school network Thales Academy in central North Carolina recently announced that it would make face masks optional for all school personnel and visitors during the next school year. The Harnett County school board lifted mask mandate for its summer school program.

North Carolina is one of the 10 states that still require masks in schools, the News & Observer reported. Eight states, including South Carolina, banned local districts from requiring face coverings in schools.

Last month, a bill for schools to remove mask mandates was put on hold. North Carolina’s Senate Bill 173, nicknamed “Free the Smiles Act”, was passed in the House but rejected in the Senate. Legislators are working on a new compromise bill.

Observer reporter Hannah Smoot contributed to this report