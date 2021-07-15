COVID survivor from Charlotte area is second to win NC’s $1 million vaccine lottery

A Charlotte-area woman is the second person to win North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination lottery, the state announced Thursday.

Natalie Everett of Pineville received a $1 million prize in the second Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash drawing. Jessica Klima, 16, of Greensboro won the second $125,000 Summer Cash 4 College scholarship for post-secondary education.

Evertt, who previously had COVID-19, said she did a lot of research before getting vaccinated.

“I believe getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent me from getting the virus again,” she said in a news release from the state.

Klima, who says she wants to be a physical therapist, told state officials the scholarship money will allow her to help others following college. She was inspired to get vaccinated after learning her parents received their vaccinations against COVID-19, Kilma said.

“These life-saving vaccines are our path out of the pandemic and we are making progress one shot at a time,” said Gov. Roy Cooper said in the release.

The first two winners of the North Carolina lottery were announced on June 28. Shelly Wyramon, 45, of Forsyth received a $1 million prize, and 14-year-old Vania Bazan Martinez, a high school freshman in Wilmington, won the Cash 4 College prize.

Drawings are every other week on Wednesdays. New entries close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. Winners are verified and then announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.