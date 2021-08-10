COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 10

More than 1,900 coronavirus-related hospitalizations were reported on Monday.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations rise again

At least 1,086,938 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,759 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,863 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,892 on Sunday and 5,046 on Saturday.

Twenty-three coronavirus-related deaths were added on Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 1,946 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 1,829 the day before. The patient count has been rising since the July 9, when the state had 409 patients, The News & Observer reported.

As of Saturday, the latest date available, 11.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 62% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Charlotte area’s positivity rate reaches level last seen in January

Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte, has a positive COVID-19 test rate not seen since a surge in cases in January, data show.

The rate is now over 12%, a level last hit after holiday gatherings led to upticks in infections, deaths and hospitalizations. A positive test rate higher than 5% means the virus has a more rapid spread, officials said.

But Mecklenburg is experiencing an “uneven” spread of the virus, with some ZIP codes reporting positivity rates lower than 5% and others reporting rates above 13%, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

Outbreak linked to Mecklenburg County courts

Some Charlotte-area trials and hearings are delayed after a COVID-19 outbreak closed courts.

Mecklenburg County officials said district and superior courts would be shut down through Tuesday to try to keep people from getting sick. The announcement came after five workers tested positive for COVID-19 and others have symptoms, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Earlier in the pandemic, concerns about the spread of the virus closed many North Carolina courthouses for about nine months.

Durham mask mandate starting as new cases reported in Triangle

Starting Monday, Durham is requiring face masks in public buildings as the coronavirus continues to spread in the Triangle.

The change comes after Durham city and county leaders declared a state of emergency. Everyone ages 5 and up must wear face masks in public spaces, though there some exemptions, including for people with “medical and behavioral conditions or disabilities,” The News & Observer reported.

In the last two weeks, Durham County added 209 cases per 100,000 residents. During the same time period, Wake reported 370 new infections per 100,000 people, and Orange reported 171.

Community transmission of COVID-19 in much of North Carolina, including the Triangle, is considered “substantial” or “high,” data show.

NC health departments trying to administer vaccines before they expire

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines is picking up just before thousands of doses in the area are set to expire later this summer.

After a lull in getting shots, officials said North Carolinians may be turning to them as the contagious delta variant spreads.

For example, as Wake County nears its deadline to administer 2,100 doses, canvassers have been going door-to-door to help administer vaccines, The News & Observer reported Monday.

At-home COVID death rate higher among Hispanic residents

Hispanic people in North Carolina died of COVID-19 in their homes more often than residents who weren’t Hispanic, data show.

Roughly 11% of Hispanic patients lost their lives at home, in comparison to 5% of all other groups, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Health experts say coronavirus symptoms are usually mild before turning deadly.

“It’s hard to imagine someone going through all of those stages being deprived of the opportunity to save their life,” said David Wohl, who specializes in infectious diseases at UNC-Chapel Hill. “That should be avoided at all costs.”

But Hispanic residents may have stayed at home due to high medical costs, to avoid questions about immigration status or not wanting to miss time from work or family, according to experts who work with people in that community.