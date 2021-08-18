Do you need a third COVID shot? Here’s what we know about the booster shots so far

As COVID-19 cases rise in Mecklenburg County, at least one area vaccine provider is already offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

On Friday, the CDC recommended some people should get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. And the Biden administration is expected to recommend this week a third dose of the shots to everyone who is eligible.

Here’s what you need to know about the third dose.

Who should get a third booster shot?

Right now, a third COVID-19 shot is recommended for anyone with immunocompromising conditions who got the first two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna shots.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The booster shot is recommended at least four weeks after the second dose for immunocompromised people, according to the CDC.

For others, the third dose will likely be recommended to be eight months after their second dose following the expected announcement from the Biden administration, the New York Times reported this week.

For now, the third dose is recommended for moderately to severely immunocompromised people, including people who have:

▪ Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

▪ Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

▪ Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

▪ Advanced or untreated HIV infection

▪ Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Where can I get a third dose COVID vaccine?

On Monday, Mecklenburg County Public Health began offering third doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to people with moderate to severe immunocompromising conditions.

No medical documentation is needed for the third dose at the health department.

Atrium Health and Novant Health plan to provide third doses of the vaccines, but have not begun offering the shots yet.

Why do I need a booster shot?

Right now, immunocompromised people should get a third dose. That’s because in many cases, their immune systems don’t respond as well to vaccines, Novant Health Dr. David Priest told reporters Tuesday.

“That’s left them vulnerable,” he said. A third dose is needed to try to get better protection against the coronavirus, he said.

Do I need to get the same brand of COVID shot I got before?

Yes, if you can. Patients should try to get the same brand of COVID-19 vaccine for the third dose. So if someone got two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, they should get a third dose of Pfizer, Priest said.

But if the brand is unavailable, it’s fine to swap vaccines, Priest said.

If I got Johnson & Johnson, do I need a second shot?

Not right now. There’s no current guidance on getting additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Will I need a booster shot every year?

Probably. Mecklenburg County is far from herd immunity, with nearly half of county residents unvaccinated.

So the virus isn’t going away. The third dose that is now recommended is the same as the first two doses, Priest said.

It’s likely “true boosters” will be developed in the future, meaning shots that are more specific to new COVID-19 variants, Priest said. But it’s not clear how often people would need to get those booster shots in the future, he said.