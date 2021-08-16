Mecklenburg leaders recommend mask mandate for county. Here’s what happens next.

Mecklenburg County Public Health has recommended issuing another mask mandate, county Manager Dena Diorio said Monday.

The countywide mask mandate will be voted on Wednesday during a special meeting of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, Diorio said. It could go into effect 10 days after approval, she said.

In the meantime, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte will institute mask mandates in unincorporated areas of the county and the city of Charlotte, which could go into effect as early as Wednesday, she said.

Other towns in Mecklenburg County can decide to take similar actions in the interim before the mask mandate is approved, Diorio said.

“We know COVID is here to stay,” Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said. “We have got to manage it. And vaccines and masks are going to help us manage this as we move into the winter.”

Harris also called the mask mandate an attempt to control rising COVID-19 cases in the county.

“We’re concerned about our kids in school and our hospitals being overwhelmed,” she said. “So far we haven’t seen those things, school hasn’t started yet, so we’re trying to get things better under control.”

Masks are especially important as children return to school, Harris said.

Most school-aged children can’t get the COVID-19 vaccines, she said. And many who are eligible have not yet been vaccinated. “That’s the reason we need masking in our community, to protect them as they get back into school,” Harris said.

The count’s recommendations come as Mecklenburg’s COVID-19 trends have continued to move in the wrong direction for weeks.

On average, Mecklenburg is seeing 576 new cases each day, an 86% increase over the last 14 days, according to an Observer analysis of county data released Friday.

The mask announcement comes nearly three weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in public.

That’s because research shows fully vaccinated people can still transmit the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, a variant that makes up the majority of coronavirus cases in the U.S..

The CDC recommendation applies to any area experiencing high or substantial spread of COVID-19. That now includes Mecklenburg and every other county in North Carolina, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker.

Since the CDC updated its guidance on July 27, Mecklenburg County has seen more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases, according to state public health data. Average hospitalizations for COVID-19 more than doubled over that period, an Observer analysis of county health data finds.

Last month, NC Gov. Roy Cooper stopped short of issuing a renewed statewide mask mandate, despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state.

And in late July, Harris said she had no immediate plans to implement a local mask requirement. “I would like to think that our community is going to step up and do what is necessary,” she said at the time.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles last week said she was waiting on a mask recommendation from Harris before taking action and deliberating with other Mecklenburg mayors.

Private policy meeting

Mecklenburg officials’ news conference Monday followed a private meeting of County Manager Dena Diorio’s “Policy Group,” a group that includes top officials from Charlotte, Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, Pineville, Matthews and Mint Hill.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg EMS Director Joe Penner and Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson — or their designees — sit on the policy group, as well.

Also represented are Atrium Health, Novant Health, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County courts.

A coalition of local news outlets, including The Charlotte Observer, urged in a letter to Diorio Friday evening to make the county policy group’s meeting about the delta variant public. “The Policy Group is indisputably a public body, and its important policymaking function during this public health crisis should not be carried out behind closed doors, “ the letter stated.

County officials did not respond to the letter.

Mecklenburg COVID trends

Mecklenburg’s daily coronavirus caseload exceeded 600 over three consecutive days last week, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

And the average number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 hit 260 in the past week, a 105% increase over the last 14 days.

Most COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people, local health leaders say.

Mecklenburg officials say they are aware of just 412 coronavirus cases so far among fully vaccinated residents. The data spans March 22 through Aug. 11, when more than 24,000 cases were logged in Mecklenburg.

Still, people who are fully vaccinated could be spreading the virus to unprotected people without knowing they’re infected, Harris said. “The more virus we have in our community, the greater opportunity this virus has to mutate,” she said.

Harris said wearing a mask is one of the most important things — behind getting vaccinated — that people can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Obviously we believe it will work, or we wouldn’t be implementing this,” she said. “The hope is that with a little bit of extra push, people will get the message and pay attention and start doing the right thing. Most people already are.”

Third does of vaccines

Mecklenburg County is far from achieving herd immunity with nearly half of county residents are unvaccinated.

As of Monday, Mecklenburg County is offering third doses of COVID-19 shots (for either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine) for immunocompromised people.

On Friday, the CDC announced it was recommending a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with those conditions, including primary immunodeficiency, advanced or untreated HIV infection, active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, and more. A full list is available online.

There will be no medical documentation required for the third dose, Harris said.

This is a developing story