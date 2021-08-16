Could Mecklenburg get a new mask mandate as delta COVID cases rise? Here’s what we know

Mecklenburg County residents might see new coronavirus-related restrictions as soon as this week, as local officials grapple with a rise in new infections and hospitalizations.

County Manager Dena Diorio’s policy group — comprised of top officials from Charlotte, Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, Pineville, Matthews and Mint Hill, among other key stakeholders — is meeting in private on Monday to discuss the local response to the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

County officials will hold a virtual COVID-19 press conference and answer questions about that policy group meeting. A livestream should be available on the county’s Twitter page at 2:30 p.m.

For now, Mecklenburg does not have a mask mandate, unlike other municipalities across the state.

That’s despite guidance issued in late July from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people — regardless of their vaccination status — should resume wearing masks indoors in areas experiencing high virus transmission.

Mecklenburg County residents may see new coronavirus restrictions this week. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

NC COVID trends

With the exception of one county, all of North Carolina is seeing high COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker.

Some 52% of North Carolinians are at least partially vaccinated. In Mecklenburg, the rate is just slightly higher: 55%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Roy Cooper has not imposed a mask mandate for North Carolina, although he’s empowered local governments to enact tougher rules if necessary to slow regional COVID-19 outbreaks.

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated. But Harris has not formally recommended reinstating the mask mandate.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles did not issue a mask mandate last week either, citing the lack of a recommendation from the county health department.

Yet Lyles, who has the authority to issue her own citywide mask mandate for Charlotte residents, said she’s awaiting a countywide recommendation before taking action.

It’s unlikely there will be unanimous consensus across Mecklenburg, charting an uncertain path for a renewed mask mandate. The mayors of Matthews and Huntersville have told the Observer they do not support requiring face coverings again.

Meeting closed to the public

A coalition of local news outlets, including The Charlotte Observer, urged in a letter to Diorio Friday evening to make the county policy group’s meeting public.

“The Policy Group is indisputably a public body, and its important policymaking function during this public health crisis should not be carried out behind closed doors, “ the letter stated.

As of mid-morning Monday, county officials had not respond to the letter.

Diorio convened the policy group, with Harris and Deputy Director of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Wike Graham, said Emergency Management spokeswoman Hannah Sanborn.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg EMS Director Joe Penner and Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson — or their designees — sit on the policy group. Also represented are Atrium Health, Novant Health, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County courts.

The Monday afternoon press conference includes Diorio, Harris, Deputy Public Health Director Raynard Washington, Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan and Graham.