Longtime CMS teacher, track coach suspended over reports of ‘inappropriate behavior’

Brian Zelk, a longtime Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher and track coach, has been suspended from Ardrey Kell High while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and police investigate reports of “inappropriate behavior” involving former students, the district reported Tuesday.
The complaints involve incidents that happened after the people filing them left CMS, said Chief Communications Officer Tracy Russ. “At this time, these concerns do not involve current CMS students,” he said in a statement.
Zelk was suspended with pay on Oct. 1. On Tuesday Ardrey Kell Principal David Switzer notified families about the suspension and investigation without using the teacher’s name. Russ said that notice went out because CMS had gotten media queries about Zelk.
Russ said Zelk has not been charged with a crime.
CMS hired Zelk in 1996, according to the district’s statement. He is currently a math teacher at Ardrey Kell, which opened in 2006.
“Classes taught by the teacher in question are being covered by another math teacher who is well qualified and supported to ensure that our focus at Ardrey Kell remains on teaching and learning,” Switzer said in the message to families. “Counseling support is available to any student or staff member by making a request to any school leader.”
Observer archives indicate Zelk was hired as Ardrey Kell’s track coach when the school opened and coached at South Mecklenburg High before that.
According to a 2007 Observer article, Zelk won four consecutive Southwestern 4A titles for South Meck in 1998-2001. The archives show he built a successful program at Ardrey Kell and was named Southwestern 4A Boys’ Coach of the Year in 2009.
The archives indicate Zelk coached both boys’ and girls’ teams. Both teams won conference and individual championships in 2010, a feat accomplished by “only one other program ... in the 31 years since the Southwestern 4A began hosting both boys’ and girls’ cross country championships,” a 2010 article reported.
Ardrey Kell took the girls’ and boys’ team titles again in 2011, leading correspondent Brett Honeycutt to write about “a dynasty in the making.” Zelk was named the conference’s coach of the year in 2011, an Observer report shows.
Russ said he did not know Zelk’s coaching status as of his suspension. Switzer referred all questions to Russ.
