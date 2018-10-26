Trump fans camp out a day early — in pounding rain — to get into Charlotte rally

The wet aftermath of Hurricane Willa drenched Charlotte overnight, but that didn’t keep devoted followers of President Donald Trump from lining up a day early for his rally at Bojangles Coliseum.

Coliseum officials say the first of them showed up at 3 p.m. Thursday, despite the fact that doors don’t open until 3 p.m. Friday and the president doesn’t speak until 7 p.m.

And they came prepared for the wait with folding chairs, portable awnings and pump tents.

The coliseum holds 9,500 people, and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority predicts every seat — and parking space — will be full. The president is campaigning on behalf of 9th District GOP Senate candidate Mark Harris.

“The reason I cast my vote for him (Trump) is because he talked to us like a father would,” Joshua Flores told WBTV as he stood outside the coliseum. “(He) talked about what matters today is what’s going to affect us in the future.”

Among the first in line, according to WBTV, was Jerel Miller of Wadesboro, a town about 60 miles southeast of Charlotte.

“I want to be here to support President Trump,” he told the station. “I’m 17 and a lot of people don’t respect my political opinions, but that’s my First Amendment right.”

One man outside the coliseum told TV station WSOC that he made a hobby of attending Trump rallies and had spent an estimated $25,000 in the process.

Another fan, Dana Knox, told the station she’d tell the president, “I love you,” if given a chance.

“No, I’m kidding,” Knox said, before giving a more formal answer. “You’re doing great and we’re proud of you....Thank you for what you’re doing for this country.”