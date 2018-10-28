Group kneels in protest outside Bank of America Stadium at Panthers-Ravens game

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid continued his protest of injustice in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem at the Panthers-Baltimore Ravens game Sunday, and just outside the stadium, about 30 people joined him.

The group carried signs with the names of people killed by police in Charlotte and around the country, Seeking Justice Consortium founder and organizer Kass Ottley said. As the anthem began, they knelt in the intersection of Mint and Graham streets.

“We’re not kneeling to be unpatriotic,” Ottley said. “We’re kneeling to just really put a spotlight on the oppression of people of color in this country, and the history of oppression of people of color in this country.”

Some protesters put their fists in the air, while one man placed his hat on his chest and held two American flags overhead.

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

In the hour before kickoff, members of the group lined Stonewall Street to hold signs and chant “All lives matter when black lives matter,” “Stop killing black people” and other statements.

Ottley said the group wanted to raise awareness about other issues affecting people of color, too, such as poor housing conditions.

Before the protest broke up, she reminded everyone to vote and attend City Council meetings to see what their elected representatives are doing.