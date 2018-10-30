Video that appears to capture Butler High shooting surfaces on Instagram

A 15-second video circulating on social media apparently captures Monday’s fatal school shooting of a Butler High student, with a gun appearing five seconds into a hallway fight.
A gunshot rings out. Two male students, believed to be Jatwan Cuffie and Bobby McKeithen, both 16, continue to fight as their classmates back away.
On Monday morning, McKeithen, a Butler sophomore, died at a nearby hospital from a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
A few hours later, Cuffie, a freshman, was charged with first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.
Police and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m., shortly before the start of classes at the Matthews school.
Matthews police said Tuesday that McKeithen was shot with a handgun stolen in August from a car in Gaston County.
Police also said they are investigating whether an off-campus fight — which multiple students said occurred over the weekend — is tied to the shooting.
CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said the incident may have arisen out of an episode of bullying.
Students say the video clip of the shooting has been circulating on Instagram. A student shared a copy with the Observer on Tuesday afternoon. The Observer tried unsuccessfully to contact the student who originally posted the footage.
The clip opens with a student in a green hoodie, believed to be McKeithen, dropping his backpack before throwing a left hook at a student wearing black, believed to be Cuffie. The students then crash together near some lockers.
Five seconds into the clip, a gun appears in the right hand of the student in black. A loud pop rings out.
The camera follows as the two fighters clutch each other and battle across the hallway before slamming into a door. They then fall.
The pair appears to be still wrestling as the footage ends.
Comments