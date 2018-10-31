Friday night fight led to Monday morning murder at Butler High, documents say

During an interview with Matthews police after his arrest on a first-degree murder charge, Jatwan Craig Cuffie said the deadly fight in a Butler High School hallway Monday morning followed a fight in a Harris Teeter parking lot Friday night.

Cuffie, a 16-year-old high school freshman, has been charged in the death of Bobby McKeithen, who was also 16. Police say he shot and killed McKeithen around 7:15 a.m. in a crowded school hallway.

In his police interview, Cuffie said McKeithen punched him in the hall and then he pulled out a gun and shot him, according to his arrest documents.

He’d brought the gun to school, he said, because he had been involved in a fight Friday night with other teenagers. One of the people on the other side of the fight pulled out a knife, he told police.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Cuffie and his friend ran away when the knife came out, he told police. He said McKeithen “saw everything,” according to the arrest documents, but he is not mentioned as one of the people physically involved in the Friday night fight.

Later in the weekend, a friend of the teen who allegedly had a knife asked Cuffie if he thought Cuffie won the fight, Cuffie said, according to arrest documents.

Cuffie said to ask McKeithen, who said the teen with the knife won the fight, according to the arrest documents.

A friend told Cuffie that one of the teenagers who fought him Friday was planning to fight him at school, Cuffie told officers.

Early Monday morning, Cuffie “went to the woods to get his gun for protection” and put it in his pocket, according to the documents.

The documents also say Cuffie didn’t think the bullet struck McKeithen, and he was going to shoot again but ran away instead, according to his police interview.

He ran into a classroom and told his ninth-grade math teacher what was going on, the documents state.

“She asked him where the gun was and he told her (it was) in his book bag,” according to the documents. “And she moved the bag away from him.”

Cuffie told police that soon after that, police arrived.