Trick-or-treaters will get copies of the US Constitution from ex SC Gov. Mark Sanford

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford has never been afraid of critics, but he may have crossed a line on Halloween by announcing what he intends to give out to trick-or-treaters.

“Pocket Constitutions are at the ready for today’s trick-or-treaters,” said Sanford in a tweet at 8:11 a.m. on Halloween.

The tweet included a photo showing the Republican leader has a basket full of neatly folded pocket Constitutions, topped by a decorative witch’s hat. Sanford was governor from 2003 to 2011 and lives in Mount Pleasant.

Social media has been, in a word, merciless. Among the 1,800 responses were predictions of a pre-teen revolt on his doorstep if candy bars weren’t taped to the paperwork.

Several commenters, perhaps Democrats, suggested the Constitution “is the scariest thing a Republican can think of,” with a few likening it to giving out much maligned candy corn.

One guy named Jeff D changed Sanford’s photo in a tweet so the basket included Appalachian Trial pamphlets -- a reference to the infamous 2009 incident when Sanford’s staff tried to hide his extra marital affair by saying he was hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Others offered warnings that adults should not under estimate disgruntled children on Halloween.

“Mark, tomorrow morning when you’re spraying the rotten eggs off your house, remember not to use a power washer. It can damage the siding,” tweeted “Jason from Camp.”

“Gonna want to move that kitchen fire extinguisher to just inside the front door, there Bucko,” tweeted Thomas Holmes. “I predict you’ll respond to several doorbells this evening to find flaming bags of dog poop on your stoop.”

“This is like dentists giving out toothbrushes to trick-or-treaters,” tweeted a guy named Angry Moderate 2020.



