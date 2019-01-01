2019 begins with Charlotte pedestrian fatality; victim hit by 3 vehicles, police say

A pedestrian died early Tuesday after he was hit by three vehicles in University City, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
The death appears to be the first pedestrian fatality of 2019. Police received a call to respond to the incident at 1:12 a.m., said spokeswoman Margery Adams.
In 2018, a record 28 pedestrians were killed in Charlotte, The Observer reported in December. That passed the previous record of 27 pedestrian fatalities in 2017.
Police responded at 1:12 a.m. to the 10000 block of North Tryon Street, where the incident occurred.
A man was walking southwest on North Tryon Street or on the shoulder of the road when he was struck by a black Nissan Altima, police said in a news release. The driver of the Nissan Altima did not stay at the scene, police said. It is unknown whether speed or alcohol were contributing factors, police said.
After being struck, the man was thrown about 50 feet into the right lane of traffic, and a 2007 Honda CRV that had been traveling behind the Nissan struck the victim, police said. That caused the victim to be thrown another 60 feet, according to the news release.
He was struck again by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata and dragged about 1,000 feet under that car, police said. The driver of the Hyundai stopped in a parking lot with the victim underneath, police said.
The drivers of the Honda and Hyundai stayed at the scene, police said. Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors to the Honda and Hyundai drivers, the news release said.
“The victim in this crash was wearing dark clothing, and was not using a nearby sidewalk,” the news release said.
The name of the victim will be released once his family has been notified, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Detective Nathan Crum with the Major Crash Investigations Unit at 704-432-2169 Ext 4.
City Council unanimously approved a set of traffic-calming measures intended to make the city’s neighborhoods safer, The Observer reported in November. That includes making it easier to lower speed limits on neighborhood streets to 25 miles per hour and simplifying the process to request stop signs and speed humps.
