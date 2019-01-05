Pedestrian death of 2019 occurs on South Tryon Street

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning and pronounced dead on the scene by authorities around 4 a.m.
The incident occurred in the 9600 block of South Tryon Street in southeast Charlotte.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting an investigation.
This is the second pedestrian death of 2019, following a fatality on Jan. 1, according to CMPD officials.
Last year ended with a record 28 pedestrian deaths in Charlotte, the Observer reported in December, passing 2017’s record of 27 pedestrian fatalities.
