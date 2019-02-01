Panthers’ Luke Kuechly, Coach Ron Rivera to pop up in Super Bowl commercial Sunday

Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly and Coach Ron Rivera will be included among all those celebrities in Super Bowl LIII commercials this weekend.
However, the commercial will be different from most. Instead of pitching beer, cars and chips, Kuechly will be thanking first responders, according to the commercial’s maker, CPI Security.
In it, Kuechly lauds the police, firefighters and medics “who keep us safe, who are there when we need them most, who risk their lives to protect us.”
The CPI commercial is intended to launch a social media campaign encouraging people to “share stories of how they have been helped by a local hero on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.”
It will air twice during the game, appearing regionally only in both Carolinas: First, coming out of halftime and again in the break between third and fourth quarter.
CPI, founded by Ken Gill in 1991, and is the largest privately held security company in the Southeast.
It has a history of working with Kuechly for local commercials, including several that spawned a much coveted Luke Kuechly yard gnome. Copies of the gnome have sold for thousands of dollars at local charity auctions.
Kuechly and Panther Christian McCaffrey were featured in a CPI Security Super Bowl commercial last year, which poked fun at what Kuechly keeps in his closets at home.
This is the fifth year CPI Security has had a commercial air regionally during the Super Bowl.
The game airs Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time with the New England Patriots vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
CPI will release additional details of the social media campaign starting today, Feb. 1, including additional interviews with Kuechly and Rivera, and behind the scenes footage. The campaign’s hashtag is #ThankYouFirstResponders and tagging @cpisecurity.
