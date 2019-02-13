Local

Mecklenburg County websites were down 12 hours. The county hopes to avoid a repeat.

By Bruce Henderson

February 13, 2019 08:31 AM

Mecklenburg County’s websites were down for more than 12 hours Wednesday before service was restored at about 2:30 p.m.

A power line in South Carolina was downed as storms raced through the area Tuesday night and disrupted the service at about 2 a.m., county spokesman Danny Diehl said.

County offices were open as usual, but websites for services including property tax revaluations, administrative and clerk of court offices were down.

In 2017, hackers paralyzed county government and demanded $23,000 to release them. The county refused to pay ransom and later beefed up security and staffing to thwart future hacking attempts.

The county’s websites were also knocked offline last October, when a software update went awry.

Diehl said the county is working to improve the system’s redundancy, which typically entails backup components or functions, to avoid future problems.

