Urban Ministry Center and Men’s Shelter of Charlotte to merge into one nonprofit

Two of Charlotte’s largest organizations that help the homeless will merge into one nonprofit later this year with a heightened focus on affordable housing.
As rent prices skyrocket in Mecklenburg County amid an unprecedented development boom, the Urban Ministry Center and the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte will be more effective working together to serve the city’s most marginalized residents, said Liz Clasen-Kelly, who will oversee the combined nonprofit.
Clasen-Kelly, the director of men’s shelter, said that rising rents have made it harder and more expensive for her organization to find housing for their homeless clients. The poorest residents in Charlotte, she said, are often left out of affordable housing solutions.
“This combined agency will focus on the solutions so that someone on a disability check, someone earning eight dollars an hour, still has a place to call home,” she said.
The services offered on a day-to-day basis by each organization -- including two shelter facilities with over 400 beds, a day center and substance use recovery program -- will remain the same through the merger in May. The organizations’ physical facilities, about three blocks from each other off North Tryon Street, will also stay in place.
Before taking the helm of the men’s shelter in 2016, Clasen-Kelly worked with Dale Mullennix at the Urban Ministry Center, which has focused on housing the chronically homeless, especially people dealing with health issues. She will take over as Mullennix retires as the center’s director amid policy discussions that have centered on affordable housing.
“The timing is exactly right because the challenges are high right now and we want to marshal all the resources we can to be successful at ending homelessness,” he said.
Clasen-Kelly said that she hopes to preserve the Urban Ministry Center’s data-informed approach to its work.
