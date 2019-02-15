Leader of an elementary after-school program was also a cocaine dealer, NC cops say

The site leader of an after-school program in Winston-Salem is accused of leading a double life as a drug dealer who used the elementary school’s campus to handle clients, reports WFMY and other news outlets.

Arkeem Woods, 22, is charged with multiple drug-related offenses, including two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine on school property, said WFMY.

Woods was a site leader for the nonprofit after-school program at Ibraham Elementary in north Winston-Salem, reports Fox 8.

Investigators with the Winston-Salem Police say Woods sold narcotics to visitors to the campus, but they have not found evidence students or staff were customers, the station reported.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

A narcotics investigation determined Woods conducted drug deals without the teachers or school administrators finding out, reported the Winston-Salem Journal. His bond was set at $10,000, the newspaper said.

The after-school program at Ibraham Elementary as “academically focused” for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, according to a web site for the YWCA of Winston-Salem. Students get help with homework, use of computers and mentoring, says the agency.