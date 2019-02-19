Razor blades found on NC Walmart shopping carts. ‘Be cautious at all stores,’ cops say

Police are warning shoppers in one North Carolina town to be wary of all shopping carts after razor blades were found fastened to cart handles at a Walmart.

At least one shopper was injured by a razor blade at the store, and the Siler City Police Department is asking for that shopper to contact investigators, according to a Facebook post. The town is 55 miles west of Raleigh.

Police say they have two “persons of interest” in the case, and are asking for help identifying the men.

The razor blades appeared Sunday on the right hand side of “several buggy handles” at the store, police said in a Facebook post.

“Be cautious at all stores,” said a police statement. “They could go to any store with buggies.”

A motive was not released, but the razor blades may have been placed on carts in connection with “an attempt to shoplift,” police said on Facebook.

Investigators have not said what led them to single out the two men for questioning, but did release photos from store surveillance cameras.

The two men are believed to have been driving “a tan, late model Chevrolet Suburban” or a “late model GMC SUV,” police said in a Facebook post.

The police warnings posted on Facebook alarmed some shoppers, who feared the prank might spread.

“They could have gone to ANY store so maybe, just maybe, check the buggies at ALL stores,” posted Brittany Nicole on the department’s Facebook page.

“I’ll be checking everything out before touching anything anywhere,” posted Michelle Overby. “(People) are getting more vicious every day.”

“Boils my blood to know they probably sit back watching and laughing!” wrote Salina Leonhardt. “Just think if a baby was put in the buggy and it’s little legs were cut up before anyone noticed.”