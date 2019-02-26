Local

Reopening date for I-40 announced after rock slide in North Carolina mountains

By Mark Price

February 26, 2019 08:06 AM

A rock slide closed Interstate 40 in the North Carolina mountains on Friday night, and the highway will stay shut for a week as crews stabilize the mountainside, N.C. Department of Transportation officials said.
Drivers should be able to use Interstate 40 to travel between North Carolina and Tennessee by Saturday afternoon, ending more than a week of 50-mile detours caused by a rock slide, says the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Engineers predict that the last bit of debris from the slide will be removed by 4 p.m. For the latest conditions on the road, visit DriveNC.gov.

All lanes are currently closed between Exit 20 (U.S. 276 south) and Exit 451, just past the Tennessee state line.

The rock slide is blamed on days of heavy rain that also caused flooding in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Another landslide occurred Sunday across U.S. 74, north of Sylva in Jackson County, the NCDOT reported.

Investigators with NCDOT say the rock slide on Interstate 40 occurred about 7:30 p.m. Friday, prompting engineers to declare the road unsafe in both directions. Some of the rocks were the size of a wheelbarrow, said an NCDOT news release.

“An estimated ... two dump truck loads of rocks fell from atop the slope and bounced into the westbound lanes,” said the NCDOT release. “Later in the evening, smaller rocks ricocheted over the median, necessitating the closure of eastbound lanes.”

Debris was still falling over the weekend, said NCDOT. In all, about 27,000 cubic yards of dirt, rock and trees must be carted off before the interstate can reopen, officials said.

