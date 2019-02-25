North Carolina

Another landslide in NC blocks busy stretch of US 74 near the Blue Ridge Parkway

By Mark Price

February 25, 2019 08:07 AM

A slide has covered the westbound lanes of U.S. 23/74 at mile marker 91 near the Haywood/Jackson County line. NCDOT photo
A slide has covered the westbound lanes of U.S. 23/74 at mile marker 91 near the Haywood/Jackson County line. NCDOT photo
A slide has covered the westbound lanes of U.S. 23/74 at mile marker 91 near the Haywood/Jackson County line. NCDOT photo

Two days after a landslide closed Interstate 40 at the Tennessee state line, another landslide has spilled onto westbound lanes of U.S. 74 near the Haywood/Jackson County line, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

That mountainous stretch of U.S. 74 is just west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the most popular national parks on the East Coast.

A mix of rock, dirt and trees rolled across multiple westbound lanes early Sunday, according to photos tweeted by NCDOT.

Eastbound lanes are open and one westbound lane will be open Monday, said an NCDOT tweet. State officials have not said when all lanes will reopen.

The landslides are blamed on several inches of rain that fell on parts of the South late last week. The Associated Press reported Saturday that “dozens of roads and highways (were) shut down throughout the South” due to landslides and swollen waterways.

Drivers in North Carolina are being asked to “use extreme caution” in western counties where steep roadsides might have been destabilized by the rain, FoxCarolina reported.

U.S. 74 carries about 23,000 vehicles per day in Jackson County, reported the Asheville Citizen-Times. The newspaper said the slide occurred about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

As of Feb. 25, all lanes of Interstate 40 were closed between U.S. 276 and Exit 451 in Tennessee, due to a landslide reported Friday evening, NCDOT said.

The interstate is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. March 2, said an NCDOT update.

A rock slide closed Interstate 40 in the North Carolina mountains on Friday night, and the highway will stay shut for a week as crews stabilize the mountainside, N.C. Department of Transportation officials said.

By

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

local

local

local

local

Mark Price profile

Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, the LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.

  Comments  

things to do