Local

Walmart flasher nabbed after getting into a wreck in the parking lot, NC cops say

By Mark Price

March 13, 2019 08:56 AM

Justin Zachary Irvin, 35, is charged with indecent exposure and speeding, say records.
Justin Zachary Irvin, 35, is charged with indecent exposure and speeding, say records. Forsythe County Detention Center photo
Justin Zachary Irvin, 35, is charged with indecent exposure and speeding, say records. Forsythe County Detention Center photo

Police say a panicked flasher at a North Carolina Walmart was arrested within minutes of the crime this week, after he ran into a vehicle while trying to escape the parking lot, according to TV station WFMY.

The scene played out Tuesday evening at the Walmart in Kernersville, where Justin Zachary Irvin allegedly stood in the parking lot and “exposed himself” to a passing woman, the station reported. Kernersville is 10 miles east of Winston-Salem, in central North Carolina.

Investigators say Irvin jumped into a vehicle to make his getaway, but was stopped when he crashed into a car, reported the Greensboro News & Record.

Irvin — charged with a hit and run — then tried to flee again, leaving the crash scene on South Main Street, arrest records show.

However, police responding to the indecent exposure call “found the suspect nearby,” the News & Record said.

Irvin, 35, has been charged with indecent exposure, hit and run, violation of the seat belt law, speeding and reckless driving, according to Forsyth County Detention Center records.

Bond was set at $10,000 and he has a March 14 court date, records show.

Insurance.com, a car insurance comparison-shopping website, just released results of a two-year study to find out what vehicles get the most speeding tickets. To get answers, Insurance.com, owned by QuinStreet Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), analyzed quote i

By

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

local

local

local

local

  Comments  

things to do