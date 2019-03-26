Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting that left Charlotte man dead on his porch

A teenager has been arrested in the fatal New Year’s Day shooting of a Charlotte man who was found dead on his front porch before sunrise.

Furquan Ali Thompson, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree murder in the killing of of 53-year-old Carnis Ferdinand Poindexter, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Thompson, who lives in Charlotte, also faces charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, said a police press release.

The shooting occurred in the 8300 block of Highlander Court, off Old Stateville Road in the Rockwell Park-Hemphill Heights community.

CMPD says officers were called to the home at 2:58 a.m., where they found the victim on the porch with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said in a release.

“The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred in the street and when the victim was shot he then ran to the front porch of his residence,” said a police press release.

Investigators did not say what led them to Thompson as a suspect in the case.