Rocky the dog learns the hard way to never chase opossums into drain pipes after dark

A rascally opossum is being blamed for a North Carolina dog getting so hopelessly stuck in a drain pipe that the town’s emergency rescue squad had to come dig it out in the middle of the night.

Photos posted on Facebook by the town of Claremont show Rocky, a pit bull, had been advancing on his belly in the pipe when he ran out of room.

No going forward. No room to turn around.

Claremont Rescue Chief Eric Jones posted on Facebook that the agency was called by Catawba County Animal Control around 11 p.m. Tuesday “about a dog stuck approximately 100 feet in a pipe.”

The dog’s worried owner was also at the scene, officials said. Claremont is along Interstate 40, about 20 miles southwest of Hickory.

“We dug holes in different spots attempting to locate the dog,” said Jones’ Facebook post. “We narrowed the spot to where we thought the dog was and dug up a section. We found Rocky and proceeded to work to get him out.”

The Hickory Daily Record reports the rescuers had to haul in an electric saw to open up the pipe, which had alternating sections of cast iron and plastic.

“Luckily, he was at a junction between the cast iron and corrugated pipe,” Rescue Squad Chief Eric Jones told the Daily Record.

Photos show rescuers eventually found a miserable-looking 2-foot-tall dog somehow squeezed into 1-foot-tall pipe.

“How in the world did that big dog get into that pipe?” asked Linda Singletary on Facebook, in response to the image of Rocky’s head sticking out of the pipe.

The rescue squad said it took two hours to free the dog, and city officials noted “Rocky and his owner were very happy to be reunited.”

As for the opossum, it skittered off as Rocky sat there in misery for what must have felt like an eternity.

“No more possum chasing for him,” concluded the rescue squad’s post.