Local

NC deputy run over on I-95 while directing traffic, suffers ‘severe’ head injuries

By Mark Price

March 29, 2019 07:25 AM

This photo posted on Facebook shows the injured officer being airlifted to a hospital. It was posted by Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
This photo posted on Facebook shows the injured officer being airlifted to a hospital. It was posted by Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
This photo posted on Facebook shows the injured officer being airlifted to a hospital. It was posted by Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy suffered “severe head trauma” on Interstate 95 early Friday when he was run over while redirecting traffic around a construction project, reports the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was identified as Stephen Matthew Lassiter, 31 of Lumberton, said a Facebook post by Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“Detective Lassiter suffered severe head trauma and other injuries and was air lifted to McLeod Medical Center in Florence South Carolina,” said Wilkins’ post.

Lassiter was assigned to “traffic diversion” around bridge construction on the interstate when the incident happened at 12:05 a.m. Friday, officials said. The work is going on at Exit 33, near the St. Paul’s community, officials said.

Investigators identified the driver as Lawrence Adair II, of Hope Mills, a community in nearby Cumberland County. He was driving a 2017 Ford pickup at the time, officials said.

Adair has been charged by the N.C. Highway Patrol with failing to reduce his speed, but an investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

“Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is asking everyone to please pray for the sheriff’s detective and his family as they await final results from testing being conducted at the hospital,“ said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Drivers driving Interstate 95 in Jasper County will see workers creating a 55-foot clearance zone on the sides and median for a 33-mile stretch of the interstate.

By

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

crime

local

local

  Comments  

things to do