13-year-old boy dies after losing his balance on stairs at school, NC officials say

The student who fell from a second floor stairwell on March 25 at Northview Middle School in Hickory has died.

The eighth-grade student who fell last week from a second-floor stairwell at Northview Middle School in Hickory has died of his injuries, according to WBTV and other media outlets.

The 13-year-old boy has not been identified by Hickory Public Schools officials, who were quoted telling the Statesville Record & Landmark that “the family is asking for total privacy.”

School officials told WBTV the boy “lost his balance” and fell March 25, and was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital for treatment of “serious injuries.”

The student was trying “to slide down the stairwell on his stomach” at the time, Fox46 reports.

Northview Middle School Principal Nala Saddler-Sherrill posted a message on Facebook on March 28, acknowledging the incident.

“We have all experienced a very difficult week—as one of our 8th grade students took a fall from the 2nd floor stairwell this past Monday,” said the post.

“I realize everyone’s desire to receive an update on our student’s condition; however, at this time, we must respect the privacy of the family. We cannot provide updates as this is a personal, family matter.”

School officials said on Facebook they were going to make sure additional counselors were on campus this week for students in distress.

Staff at the school were told of the student’s death Monday, the Record & Landmark reported.

“The entire District of Hickory is completely heartbroken, this is a horrific loss,” Hickory schools spokeswoman Beverly Snowden told Fox 46.

There if a 4-foot-high “protective railing” along the stairs where the accident occurred, WSOC reported.

School district officials told WSOC a camera is mounted over the stairs, and they are reviewing the footage to see what happened just before the boy fell.