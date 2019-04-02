‘Possible odor’ forces American Airlines plane to make emergency landing at NC airport

American Airlines plans to add a nonstop flight from Charlotte to Guadalajara, Mexico, this winter. Fort Worth Star-Telegram

An American Airlines plane with 178 passengers aboard made an emergency landing in Wilmington, North Carolina, after a “possible odor” was reported in the cockpit on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the airline.

Flight 809 from Philadelphia to Orlando landed safely at 1:41 p.m. and taxied to the gate after being diverted to the N.C. coastal city, airline officials said. No injuries were reported.

An American Airlines maintenance team will inspect the Airbus A321 plane, which had six crew members aboard, officials said.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused,” American Airlines officials said in the statement.





