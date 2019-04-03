Couple killed, child hurt after being struck as they walked along Outer Banks highway

Two crosses were put up at the spot where a Virginia couple was run over and killed this week in Kitty Hawk. Video screenshot/WTKR

A couple from Virginia was killed and a child was injured after the three were hit by a truck as they walked along NC 12 in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, according to the Kitty Hawk Police.

The three were among six people who were walking on the road’s shoulder through Kitty Hawk when a pickup came from behind and ran over part of the group, police said on Facebook.

The couple was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia where they died of their injuries, said police. The child was treated at a hospital and released, police said said on Facebook.

The couple was identified as Holly and Alan Nicolette by radio station WFVA AM-1230. Police have not said if the couple were related to the child.

Investigators have also not released the name of the driver who struck the couple.

Kitty Hawk police said on Facebook that he may have fallen “asleep at the wheel, crossed the center line and struck the two adults and child.”

InsideNova.com reports the couple “was walking with their two young children and two older family members” when they were hit. The news site says a fourth person, an adult, was also struck, but was “treated at the scene” for minor injuries.

Holly Nicolette was a teacher at South Anna Elementary School in Montpelier, Virginia, which confirmed the death of the couple on its Facebook page. The post said she was a mother who taught fourth- and fifth-graders at the school for 13 years.

Additional school counselors were being sent to the school to handle children who might be overcome with grief, said the school.

“During this time (teaching at the school), she touched us all with her wonderful sense of humor, strong work ethic, and dedication,” said the post.

The couple were at the Outer Banks for spring break, reported the Ashland Hanover Local newspaper in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

The couple lived in Mechanicsville, Virginia, and “had two elementary school-age children, a boy and a girl,” according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Holly Nicolette was 40 and Alan Nicolette Jr., was 37, the newspaper said.

Accident witness Chad Conners told TV station WTKR that the child hit by the pickup was on his feet quickly after the accident.

Holly Nicolette had a heart beat, “but she seemed to be lifeless,” Conners told the station.

Her husband was being watched over by a man who identified himself as Alan Nicolette’s father, and the older man was heard begging his son: “Hang on, just hang on,” Conners told WTKR.