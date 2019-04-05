Local

Man found dead in homeless camp near uptown Charlotte was victim of homicide, police say

WBTV

A man found dead Friday in a homeless camp near Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood had suffered “apparent trauma,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police found the man at about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Morrow Street, according to a news release. Medics pronounced him dead, police said.

Late Friday, police identified the man as 60-year-old James Scott Anderson.

Police told WBTV the location is a homeless camp. Police were searching the area for witnesses Friday evening.

The homicide was Charlotte’s 35th of 2019. By the first week of April in 2018, the city had 12 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477.

