The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s efforts to implement de-escalation tactics came under intense scrutiny at a community meeting Tuesday evening, as Chief Kerr Putney fielded questions from a crowd of about a hundred people.

The meeting was the first of two that CMPD is organizing following the court-ordered release of body camera footage in the police killing of Danquirs Franklin last month. Video shows Officer Wende Kerl fatally shooting Franklin outside a Burger King off Beatties Ford Road.





As a slide with the words “communicate, cooperate, de-escalate” was projected on a screen at the front of the room, Deirdre Moss said there would have been no way for Franklin to have complied without causing Kerl to shoot him.





“When can a person in that situation make the right movement that won’t get them killed?” she said.

Similar questions abounded from the audience at East Stonewall AME Zion Church about the de-escalation training that CMPD has pledged to provide to its officers following similar police shootings in the past.

As others in the audience said that compliance with police officers is the foremost way to avoid situations like Franklin’s death, Sevone Rhynes told Putney that there was no room for Franklin to do so.





“We do not get the opportunity to comply,” he said. “When black people in this country have our humanity recognized, acknowledged and respected, it is only then that de-escalation is going to work.”

While answering questions from the crowd, Putney defended his efforts to bring de-escalation efforts to his force through mental health training and policy changes, including a civil liberties resolution that was adopted in 2015. But he said that the results of those efforts take time to transfer over.





“We can’t change history in a couple of days,” he said.

He told reporters after the meeting that he did not know whether Kerl and the other officer on the scene had undergone Crisis Intervention Team training. But Lt. Brad Koch later confirmed that neither officer had.

And at the meeting, Putney said that a moral and ethical standard must be considered in addition to the legal standard. Police officers can use deadly force if they perceive that they or others face an “objectively reasonable” imminent threat of serious bodily harm or death.

“All the training in the world goes out the window because of that legal standard,” he said.

In his opening remarks, it was that new set of standards that he asked the community about: What should it look like? And what are is expected of police?





But those in the audience only seemed to answer with more questions for the chief. Among those asked by Shawn Elliott Richardson: Why have Kerr and Mayor Vi Lyles not stepped down?

“This city has not been more dangerous than the climate we have right now with you guys’ leadership,” Richardson said.

To that point, Putney did have an answer: “We have too much work to do for me to quit,” he said.

The second of two meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Little Rock AME Zion in uptown Charlotte.