Police withheld Charlotte shooting video footage. The city attorney wants to know why.

Body cam video shows CMPD officer shooting, killing man at Charlotte Burger King Video shows Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has withheld nearly nine minutes of footage that a body-worn camera recorded at a west Charlotte Burger King when an officer fatally shot Danquirs Franklin, City Attorney Patrick Baker confirmed late Wednesday.

CMPD on Monday released two minutes and 20 seconds of video captured by the body camera worn by Officer Wende Kerl, showing her fatally shooting Franklin on March 25. The video appears to end abruptly after it shows Kerl shoot Franklin, who then slumps over.

But at least 11 minutes of footage were recorded and shown to Charlotte City Council members before the shorter video was released to the public, Baker confirmed to The Charlotte Observer in an interview after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

City officials will conduct a review to determine why the full video was not released, Baker said. He said they will also look into whether more footage can be publicly released.

“I’m not sure why I’m being shown something that the general public is not going to see,” said Baker, who said he watched the video along with other city leaders. “I mean, this is the last thing we wanted. City Council has been very clear that they want to be transparent. It’s critical we get this right.”

The final roughly nine minutes of video show Kerl’s initial reactions after firing the shots, City Council member Braxton Winston said.

Kerl is heard explaining to other officers why she shot Franklin, Winston said.

“She said, ‘I had to (shoot). He had a weapon,’” he said. “She was very concerned and affected.”

Winston said he was troubled by the full footage in part because it does not show officers rendering aid to Franklin. He said the first time Franklin is seen receiving medical attention is when paramedics arrive about the eight-minute mark of the video.

“I want to ask a lot of questions,” Winston said.

Last week, Mecklenburg Superior Court Judge Donnie Hoover ordered CMPD to release the body-worn camera video over the objections of Kerl’s attorney and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Hoover effectively ruled that there was “compelling public interest” that justified releasing the footage.

Baker said he was unsure whether CMPD complied with the judge’s order by releasing only two minutes and 20 seconds of video.

The shooting has prompted a school walkout and other protests and put a spotlight on frayed relations between CMPD and the African-American community. CMPD and activists had offered conflicting accounts of the shooting before the video was released.

WBTV reporter Nick Ochsner filed a petition with the court seeking the camera footage.

Baker, the city attorney, said the petition asked for video before, during and immediately after the shooting.

“What does immediately after entail?” Baker said. “If there is... a justifiable reason to not release the full 11 minutes then (CMPD) needs to make the case.”

Baker said he would make policy recommendations on how the city should handle similar cases in the future.

CMPD endured harsh criticism in 2016 after the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. After initially refusing to release footage, the department made public about two minutes of video from a body camera and dash-cam recording. CMPD withheld nearly two hours of footage. CMPD later released the full footage of the Scott shooting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney talks to the media after release of body cam video in the Danquirs Franklin case. Putney also addressed how police are trained, as well as what the public should do during an encounter with police.