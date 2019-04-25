‘No more of the fakery’: Activists decry police, city council over shooting video

Activists react to newly released police shooting video Local Charlotte activists Gemini Boyd, Kass Ottley and Andrew Fede react to seeing the 11-minute-plus video of CMPD officer Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin at a Burger King in Charlotte, NC last month in West Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local Charlotte activists Gemini Boyd, Kass Ottley and Andrew Fede react to seeing the 11-minute-plus video of CMPD officer Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin at a Burger King in Charlotte, NC last month in West Charlotte.

On the steps of CMPD’s headquarters on Wednesday evening, a small group of activists called for officer who fatally shot Danquirs Franklin last month to be charged — and called for every officer involved with the shooting to be fired.

Kass Ottley, an activist with Charlotte Seeking Justice, got emotional seeing that Franklin had not been given any medical aid.

For her, the longer video showed that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Wende Kerl had failed to use de-escalation tactics and made false statements on tape: The officer told him to drop the weapon, but said she shot him for pulling out the gun.

“It didn’t matter what he did,” Ottley said. “He was not going to come out of this situation alive.”



Corine Mack, president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP, said the police’s failure to initially hand over a longer video was yet another sign that CMPD had ignored calls for greater transparency.

At various community meetings last week, neither Putney nor members of city council had disclosed that much of the video had not been released.

“You can’t forgive someone who continually lies to you,” she said.

Andrew Fede, a lawyer and activist, said that the SBI or another independent body, not CMPD, should investigate police shootings.

Nearly every person who spoke at the press conference also slammed city officials for failing to disclose that nearly nine minutes of video had not initially been released.

“How are we going to talk about transparency and trust and healing in Charlotte,” Fede asked, “when we can’t even trust any of our elected officials at this point?”

They expected better, he said, from candidates who promised to do better after mass protests shook the city three years ago, following the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

Mack also criticized the council.

“No more of the tomfoolery. No more of the false narratives. No more of the fakery,” Mack said. “At the end of the day, when you had the opportunity to cover the people of Charlotte, you did not. You covered the people who killed Mr. Franklin.”