Air remains toxic around burned NC zinc plant. Community evacuation enters second day

People living within a half mile of a burning zinc processing plant in Mooresburg, NC in Rutherford County were told shortly after 2 a.m. Monday that they should leave their homes. Photos show billowing frames and plumes of smoke.

A community evacuation remained in effect Tuesday morning around the zinc processing plant that caught fire Sunday night, releasing toxic sulfuric acid into the air in Mooresboro.

Rutherford County Emergency Management officials said in a Facebook post that the federal Environmental Protection Agency is assisting in monitoring air quality around the plant, 65 miles west of Charlotte.

An update on the air quality will be issued Tuesday morning, officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says sulfuric acid can harm the skin, eyes and lungs, and “severe exposure can result in death.”

“A temporary evacuation is still in effect for residents who live within one-half mile of the American Zinc Processing facility,” county officials said in a notice posted late Monday.

“Rutherford County Emergency Management in coordination with the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to monitor the air quality levels. As a precaution, the current one-half mile evacuation will remain in effect until conditions and air quality are reassessed.”

Local officials became concerned about the air when tests showed gear worn by the dozens of firefighters on site “tested positive for hazardous materials,” WSOC reported.

County officials have not said how many people have been displaced by the evacuation. It went into effect around 2 a.m. Monday, and deputies went door to door to warn residents they should leave their homes.

A temporary shelter was set up at the Chase High School auxiliary gymnasium, officials said on Facebook.

Rutherford County Assistant Fire Marshal John Greenway told Fox Carolina on Monday that the biggest environmental fear is sulfuric acid that has been released into the air.

American Zinc Recycling, which owns the plant, issued a statement at 11:30 a.m. Monday, saying it is cooperating in state and local investigations into the cause of the fire.

No employees were injured in the fire, said the company.

The plant is owned by American Zinc Recycling Corp, based in Pittsburgh, and produces “special high grade zinc,” according to the company.