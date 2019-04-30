Charlotte’s fourth killing in two days happened outside a South Boulevard restaurant

Police identified the shooting victim found outside the Restaurante Lempira as Domingo Venancio-Tapia WBTV photo

Charlotte’s fourth homicide this week was reported late Monday outside a South Boulevard restaurant, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happened just before 11 p.m. outside Restaurante Lempira, at 5906 South Boulevard, police said in a press release.

Investigators identified by the victim early Monday as 31-year-old Domingo Venancio-Tapia. A suspect has not been named.

The shooting put Charlotte’s 2019 homicide tally at 44, including three people who were shot on Sunday.

Officers arrived at Restaurante Lempira at 10:54 p.m. to find Venancio-Tapia with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

“The initial investigation has indicated that the victim had been inside the restaurant and was shot within a few minutes of exiting the building,” said a police press release.

This has been one of Charlotte’s deadliest weeks so far this year. On Sunday, three people were killed and two others were founded at three different crime scenes, says CMPD.

Two of the dead were women, including one found shot in an extended stay hotel room on Yorkmount Road.

Police have not made arrests in any of the shootings this week.