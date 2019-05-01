UNC Charlotte shooting suspect appears to say on video he went and ‘shot the guy’

CMPD takes UNCC shooting suspect into police headquarters CMPD officers lead suspected UNCC gunman into police headquarters April 30, 2019. Subtitles show what suspect appears to say after being asked, "what happened?" Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMPD officers lead suspected UNCC gunman into police headquarters April 30, 2019. Subtitles show what suspect appears to say after being asked, "what happened?"

The suspect in the UNC Charlotte campus shootings that killed two students and injured four others Tuesday appeared to acknowledge his guilt as he was led into police headquarters.

“I just went into his classroom and shot the guy,” Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, appears to say in response to a reporter’s question that was captured on video by WBTV, The Observer’s news partner. Terrell was being escorted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers into CMPD’s headquarters.

On Wednesday, the university identified the two UNC Charlotte students who were killed as Ellis Parlier, 19, of Midland, and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville.

UNC Charlotte also identified the four injured students as: Rami Alramadhan, 20, of Saihat, Saudia Arabia; Sean Dehart, 20, of Apex; Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte; and Drew Pescaro, 19, of Apex.

With a suspect in custody following the shooting at UNC Charlotte, investigators continued to piece together how and why the students were shot during a class on science and technology. Campus police officers took Terrell into custody in the Kennedy Hall classroom within minutes of the 5:40 p.m. shooting on the last day of spring classes.

A campus lockdown was lifted before midnight Tuesday, but exams were canceled through Sunday and non-essential employees were told to stay home Wednesday.





Three of the four injured students were in critical condition. Pescaro was among the injured but had since been released from the hospital, according to his fraternity and the UNCC student newspaper.

Ellis Parlier, one of the students who died, was a 2017 graduate of the Central Academy of Technology and Arts in Union County, a school district spokeswoman said. A friend of his family told The Observer the family would have no comment.

A relative of Riley Howell also asked for privacy for his family.

Howell graduated from T.C. Roberson High School in 2016, Buncombe County Schools spokeswoman Stacia Harris confirmed. His mother works at Valley Springs Middle School, Harris said, and the district sent counselors to provide emotional support at both schools Wednesday.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that Howell played soccer and ran cross country at T.C. Roberson. He majored in environmental studies at UNCC, chancellor Philip Dubois told WBT Wednesday morning.

Xenna Smith, a high school friend who attends N.C. State University, described Howell as a selfless “ray of sunshine” who had a way of making everyone feel like a friend.

“He was always cracking jokes. He was always smiling about something and making people around him laugh,” Smith said.

No prior record

The shooter was armed with a handgun but was “not somebody on our radar,” campus police Chief Jeff Baker told reporters. Baker would not say whether the suspect targeted certain students or fired at random.

Terrell has no previous criminal record in North Carolina or Texas, where he had previously lived, according to state records. He has a first appearance in court scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

He’s charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm on educational property and possession of a gun on educational property, according to jail records.

Public records show that Terrell lived in an apartment complex on Weddington Avenue, in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood, but several residents told The Observer he lived in an apartment in NoDa. Terrell had previously lived in Mansfield, Texas, near Dallas-Fort Worth, records show. Records show that he registered to vote in Mecklenburg County in December 2014.

Terrell attended Central Piedmont Community College from fall 2015 through spring 2018, studying for an associate’s degree in science, before transferring to UNCC, a CPCC spokesman said.

WBTV, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, reported that Terrell had withdrawn from all classes at UNC Charlotte last semester, except for the class in which the shootings took place.

WBTV, quoting the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, tweeted that the department had issued Terrell a gun purchase permit last Oct. 23 after passing criminal history and mental health background checks. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tonya Rivens told The Observer she could not confirm that information, citing state confidentiality laws for permit holders.





‘I am devastated’

The shooting took place inside Kennedy Hall, on the east end of campus. The building is home to UNCC’s Center for Teaching and Learning, which focuses on innovating teaching methods. The high-tech classroom is centrally located in the building, with big glass windows that peer inside Room 236.

Anthropology instructor Adam Patrick Johnson tweeted that it occurred during his class, LBST 2213: Science, Technology & Society.

“My students are so special to me and I am devastated,” he said on Twitter. Students were conducting team presentations as part of the lesson at the time, he said.

UNCC describes itself as an urban research university with more than 29,000 students from 85 countries, and is part of the UNC public university system. It offers undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.

University Chancellor Philip Dubois called Tuesday “the worst day in the history of UNC Charlotte.”





“This shakes us to our very core,” he said.

Staff writers Gavin Off and Katherine Peralta contributed.



