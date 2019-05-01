Local

The day after classroom shooting, one killed at student apartments near UNC Charlotte

UNCC student Riley Howell is remembered as a hero

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says 21-year-old student, Riley Howell, was a hero in the April 30, 2019 shooting at UNC Charlotte. He was lauded for taking action and saving lives by tackling the gunman. By
Up Next
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says 21-year-old student, Riley Howell, was a hero in the April 30, 2019 shooting at UNC Charlotte. He was lauded for taking action and saving lives by tackling the gunman. By

One person was shot and killed Wednesday night at University Village, an apartment complex near UNC Charlotte where many of the university’s students live, according to Medic.

Police had not released the person’s name by 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Barely a day had passed since the UNCC campus was rocked by a deadly classroom shooting that left two dead and injured four others. On the last day of classes, a man police say is Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, entered a classroom in Kennedy Hall and began shooting.

UNCC had not yet returned to normal operations when the deadly shooting happened at University Village.

The university sent a NinerNotice alert about the shooting, saying that police do not believe there is a threat to campus. A follow-up alert confirmed that neither the shooter nor the victim had any affiliation with UNCC.

Read Next

Read Next

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Jane Wester

Jane Wester is a Charlotte native and has been covering criminal justice and public safety for The Charlotte Observer since May 2017.
Teo Armus
  Comments  