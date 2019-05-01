The day after classroom shooting, one killed at student apartments near UNC Charlotte

UNCC student Riley Howell is remembered as a hero CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says 21-year-old student, Riley Howell, was a hero in the April 30, 2019 shooting at UNC Charlotte. He was lauded for taking action and saving lives by tackling the gunman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says 21-year-old student, Riley Howell, was a hero in the April 30, 2019 shooting at UNC Charlotte. He was lauded for taking action and saving lives by tackling the gunman.

One person was shot and killed Wednesday night at University Village, an apartment complex near UNC Charlotte where many of the university’s students live, according to Medic.

Police had not released the person’s name by 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Barely a day had passed since the UNCC campus was rocked by a deadly classroom shooting that left two dead and injured four others. On the last day of classes, a man police say is Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, entered a classroom in Kennedy Hall and began shooting.





UNCC had not yet returned to normal operations when the deadly shooting happened at University Village.

The university sent a NinerNotice alert about the shooting, saying that police do not believe there is a threat to campus. A follow-up alert confirmed that neither the shooter nor the victim had any affiliation with UNCC.

NinerNotice: UNC Charlotte is monitoring reports of multiple persons injured at University Village apartments, which is located near main campus. Police do not believe there is a threat to campus, but officials are closely monitoring the situation. CMPD is on the scene. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) May 2, 2019