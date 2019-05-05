Mooresville officer killed during routine traffic stop. Suspect found dead, cops say

Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, was shot during a routine traffic stop on West Plaza Drive, police say. Mooresville Police Department photo

A Mooresville Police Department K9 officer was shot and killed during what investigators are calling a routine traffic stop Saturday.

Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, died after being taken to a hospital, according to a news release. He had been with the department six years, officials said.

The suspect alleged to have shot the officer was found dead later Saturday, officials said. WSOC identified the suspect as a 28-year-old man.

Investigators say the incident happened about 10 p.m. when Shelton pulled over a vehicle on West Plaza Drive. Mooresville is an Iredell County town of more than 37,000 people, located about 28 miles north of Charlotte.

“The suspect in the shooting fled the scene and was later located in a nearby apartment,” officials said. “Once police entered the residence, the suspect was confirmed dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The department has not released the name of the suspect. Multiple local and state law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation.

Department officials announced shortly before 9 a.m. that a procession for the dead officer was expected to start at 10 a.m. Sunday, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. “All law enforcement and public safety vehicles are welcome to participate,” the department said on Facebook.

“The procession route will follow from Loop Road to Scott Avenue, Kenilworth Drive, I-277, Brookshire Boulevard, Idaho Drive and ending at 3100 Rozzelles Ferry Road,” said the post.

A Mooresville Police Department Facebook post about Sheldon’s death drew more than 10,000 responses Sunday morning, including thousands of comments from people around the country offering condolences to the department.

“Completely heartbreaking,” posted Amanda Barnes on Facebook. “I thank this man and his family for his service. RIP Officer. My condolences to the family, friends, the community he served and the Mooresville Police Department, as well as his K9 partner.”

“It’s crazy to think this would happen in Mooresville,” posted Jake Liddle on Facebook. “I actually knew this officer. He was a very good guy, gone too soon.”