Police ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of support after Mooresville officer killed in NC

Growing memorial to Mooresville’s Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, who was shot and killed on Saturday. Mooresville Police Department photo

The Mooresville Police Department says it has been “overwhelmed” by a growing show of support after one of its officers was shot and killed over the weekend, including a growing roadside memorial surrounding the dead officer’s SUV.

Department officials posted photos of Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon’s SUV outside police headquarters, showing it has been covered with flowers, notes, balloons and stuffed animals. It’s one of several tributes that have taken place and more are planned, says the department.

Sheldon was shot and later died Saturday night after he pulled over 28-year-old Michael Aldana during a traffic stop. Aldana left the scene and later shot himself, Mooresville Police said Sunday.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response we have received from our community, asking to host events, tributes, memorials, and to give donations,” said a department Facebook post.

“We’re very grateful for the support we’ve been shown during this difficult time.”

The department said a police liaison is working with Sheldon’s family on a potential tribute. “We are waiting to hear their wishes. We will update our page with any future events, as we appreciate everyone’s support,” said the department.

Response to the shooting has included more than 40,000 responses to the department’s original Sunday post announcing Sheldon’s death.

A Facebook events page was set up by the community Sunday to publicize events memorializing the officer, including a candlelight vigil held Sunday evening.

Investigators have not yet said what might have prompted Sheldon to be shot during the traffic stop. The incident happened about 10 p.m. Saturday when he pulled over a vehicle on West Plaza Drive, police said.

It is also unclear why the suspect shot himself. Mooresville Police Chief Damon Williams identified the suspect Sunday as Aldana, of Mooresville.

“The suspect in the shooting fled the scene and was later located in a nearby apartment,” officials said on Facebook. “Once police entered the residence, the suspect was confirmed dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”