He filled his car with gas at a Charlotte store and returned home $1 million richer

NC Lottery official on the integrity of the games Alice Garland, head of the NC Education Lottery, said integrity is vital to the lottery, and that its crucial for players to believe the state is offering fair and honest games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alice Garland, head of the NC Education Lottery, said integrity is vital to the lottery, and that its crucial for players to believe the state is offering fair and honest games.

A man stopped at a Charlotte convenience store because he was running low on gas and decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket.

That decision won Stephen Floyd of Concord $1 million, NC lottery officials wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Floyd pulled into BP Food Mart on Sugar Creek Road, filled up his gas tank and bought the lucky 50X The Cash ticket. He beat odds of 1 in 3.3 million, according to the lottery’s website.

He could choose between an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum, officials said. He took home $424,503 after taxes, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 50X The Cash game started in February with four top $1 million prizes. One is left to win, lottery officials said.

“All X The Cash tickets are eligible as entries into second-chance drawings to win up to $50,000,” according to the release. “The second of four drawings is scheduled for June 5 and offers one top prize of $50,000, eight prizes of $5,000, and 25 prizes of $500.”

NC Education Lottery

Players have until May 31 to enter the June 5 drawing.



