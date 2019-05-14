Local
He filled his car with gas at a Charlotte store and returned home $1 million richer
A man stopped at a Charlotte convenience store because he was running low on gas and decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket.
That decision won Stephen Floyd of Concord $1 million, NC lottery officials wrote in a news release Tuesday.
Floyd pulled into BP Food Mart on Sugar Creek Road, filled up his gas tank and bought the lucky 50X The Cash ticket. He beat odds of 1 in 3.3 million, according to the lottery’s website.
He could choose between an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum, officials said. He took home $424,503 after taxes, according to the release.
The 50X The Cash game started in February with four top $1 million prizes. One is left to win, lottery officials said.
“All X The Cash tickets are eligible as entries into second-chance drawings to win up to $50,000,” according to the release. “The second of four drawings is scheduled for June 5 and offers one top prize of $50,000, eight prizes of $5,000, and 25 prizes of $500.”
Players have until May 31 to enter the June 5 drawing.
